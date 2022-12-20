James Cameron Says Making a Movie like Avatar Requires “A One-Year Apprenticeship”

by
James cameron says making a movie like avatar requires "a one-year apprenticeship"

IGN published this video item, entitled “James Cameron Says Making a Movie like Avatar Requires “A One-Year Apprenticeship”” – below is their description.

Making a movie like Avatar: The Way of Water is no easy feat. In fact, James Cameron says a seasoned filmmaker would need to undertake “a one-year apprenticeship” to make a movie at that level, using their technology.

#IGN #Avatar

IGN YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.


About This Source - IGN

IGN is an American video game and entertainment media website operated by IGN Entertainment Inc., a subsidiary of Ziff Davis, itself wholly owned by j2 Global.

The company is located in San Francisco’s SOMA district and is headed by its former editor-in-chief, Peer Schneider.

Recent from IGN:

Top 10 PSP Games

Category: Gaming

Frozen Flame – Official Holiday Update Trailer

Category: Gaming

Why there should be a Spiderverse game #spiderverse #spiderman #playstation #gaming #shorts

Category: Gaming

Leave a Comment

We don't require your email address, or your name, for anyone to leave a comment. If you do add an email address, you may be notified if there are replies to your comment - we won't use it for any other purpose. Please make respectful comments, which add value, and avoid personal attacks on others. Links are not allowed in comments - 99% of spam comments, attempt to post links. Please describe where people may find additional information - for example "visit the UN website" or "search Google for..." rather than posting a link. Comments failing to adhere to these guidelines will not be published.