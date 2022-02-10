Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.

The first-person shooter, Insurgency: Sandstorm, is available now on Epic Games Store, and features crossplay compatibility with Steam. Check out the launch trailer for another look at the game where you battle in war-torn environments through a series of cooperative and PvP multiplayer modes, and featuring close-quarters combat.

IGN published this video item, entitled “Insurgency: Sandstorm – Official Epic Games Store Launch Trailer” – below is their description.

Leave a Comment Subscribe in Google News

About This Source - IGN

IGN is an American video game and entertainment media website operated by IGN Entertainment Inc., a subsidiary of Ziff Davis, itself wholly owned by j2 Global.

The company is located in San Francisco’s SOMA district and is headed by its former editor-in-chief, Peer Schneider.

Recent from IGN: