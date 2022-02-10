IGN published this video item, entitled “Harry Potter: Magic Awakened – Official Announcement Trailer (CG)” – below is their description.

Check out the Harry Potter: Magic Awakened announcement trailer for the collectible card game featuring MMO and RPG elements. The game is headed to iOS and Android platforms in 2022.

In Harry Potter: Magic Awakened, take on the role of a first-year student at Hogwarts, joining players online in a journey to master the magic. Browse the dazzling shops in Diagon Alley, solve mysteries while roaming the halls, fight thrilling duels, explore the Forbidden Forest, and more.

