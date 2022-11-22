Gungrave gore - official launch trailer

In This Story: Xbox Series X

Xbox Series X and Series S are upcoming home video game consoles developed by Microsoft. They are both scheduled to be released on November 10, 2020 as the fourth generation of the Xbox console family, succeeding Xbox One.

Rumors regarding the consoles first emerged in early-2019, with the line as a whole codenamed “Scarlett”, and consisting of high-end and low-end models codenamed “Anaconda” and “Lockhart” respectively.

The high-end model was first teased during E3 2019 under the title “Project Scarlett”, while its name and design as Xbox Series X was unveiled during The Game Awards later in December. In September 2020, Microsoft unveiled the low-end model as Xbox Series S.

