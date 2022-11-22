IGN published this video item, entitled “Gungrave GORE – Official Launch Trailer” – below is their description.
Gungrave G.O.R.E is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC. Check out the action-packed launch trailer.
In Gungrave G.O.R.E, stylish third-person shooting meets close-range martial arts, creating seamlessly flowing action as you crush your enemies in a gory ballet of bullets. Utilise your unlimited ammo Cerberus pistols and your transformable EVO-coffin to unleash devastating combos in pursuit of maximum damage and style.
