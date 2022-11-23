Gungrave G.O.R.E Review

Gungrave g. O. R. E review

Gungrave G.O.R.E reviewed by Will Borger on PC, also available on Xbox and PlayStation.

Much of Gungrave G.O.R.E feels like a missed opportunity. There’s a genuinely great combat system here, but the lack of variety and repetitive enemy design often let it down. The art and environments are fantastic and ooze style, but the story told in this attractive setting isn’t very interesting. The music and sound design are largely wonderful, too, but the voice acting is a little uneven. It’s easy to see the very real potential here, but a mishmash of missteps prevents Gungrave G.O.R.E from ever fully reaching it.

