IGN published this video item, entitled “God of War Ragnarok – Official Thank You to the Community Clip” – below is their description.

The finale of the God of War Ragnarok Behind the Scenes series is all around thanking the community. A thank you from the team at Santa Monica Studio to the fans for how much their support meant during the development of God of War Ragnarok. God of War Ragnarok is available now on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. IGN YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.