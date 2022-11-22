Final Fantasy Brave Exvius x NieR: Automata – Official Collaboration Trailer

Final fantasy brave exvius x nier: automata - official collaboration trailer

NieR:Automata makes its way to Final Fantasy Brave Exvius.

NieR:Automata makes its way to Final Fantasy Brave Exvius. Summon powerful Neo Vision units such as 2B Neo Vision’s Brave Shift and A2 Neo Vision’s Super Limit Burst. Earn event-limited equipment and earn 10 daily free summons. The Final Fantasy Brave Exvius X NieR:Automata Crossover Event starts November 24 for iOS, Android, Amazon Appstore, and ONE store.

