NieR:Automata makes its way to Final Fantasy Brave Exvius. Summon powerful Neo Vision units such as 2B Neo Vision’s Brave Shift and A2 Neo Vision’s Super Limit Burst. Earn event-limited equipment and earn 10 daily free summons. The Final Fantasy Brave Exvius X NieR:Automata Crossover Event starts November 24 for iOS, Android, Amazon Appstore, and ONE store.

IGN published this video item, entitled “Final Fantasy Brave Exvius x NieR: Automata – Official Collaboration Trailer” – below is their description.

