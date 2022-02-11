Father Stu – Official Trailer (2022) Mark Wahlberg, Teresa Ruiz

by

Mark Wahlberg stars in this upcoming movie, Father Stu, which is based on a true story. Check out the trailer.

When an injury ends his amateur boxing career, Stuart Long (Mark Wahlberg) moves to L.A. dreaming of stardom. While scraping by as a supermarket clerk, he meets Carmen (Teresa Ruiz), a Catholic Sunday school teacher who seems immune to his bad-boy charm. Determined to win her over, the longtime agnostic starts going to church to impress her. But surviving a terrible motorcycle accident leaves him wondering if he can use his second chance to help others find their way, leading to the surprising realization that he is meant to be a Catholic priest. Despite a devastating health crisis and the skepticism of Church officials and his estranged parents (Mel Gibson and Jacki Weaver), Stu pursues his vocation with courage and compassion, inspiring not only those closest to him but countless others along the way.

Father Stu, directed by Rosalind Ross, arrives in theaters on April 15, 2022.

IGN YouTube Channel

IGN is an American video game and entertainment media website operated by IGN Entertainment Inc., a subsidiary of Ziff Davis, itself wholly owned by j2 Global.

The company is located in San Francisco’s SOMA district and is headed by its former editor-in-chief, Peer Schneider.

Mark Robert Michael Wahlberg, former stage name Marky Mark, is an American actor, producer, and former rapper. Wahlberg was born in Boston, Massachusetts in 1971. Wahlberg is an executive and part owner at F45 Training, a fitness business which floated on the stock exchange in 2021.

