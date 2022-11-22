Fall Guys – Official Sunken Secrets Season Pass Trailer

IGN published this video item, entitled “Fall Guys – Official Sunken Secrets Season Pass Trailer” – below is their description.

Check out the trailer to see what to expect with Fall Guys’ Sunken Secrets Season Pass, featuring 100+ new levels, costume, emote, and celebration unlocks, including outfits and unlocks from SpongeBob Squarepants, the mighty Dovah-bean, and even Ultraman.

