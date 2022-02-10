Fall Guys – Official Free Online Multiplayer Weekend (February 12 to 14, 2022) Trailer

by

IGN published this video item, entitled “Fall Guys – Official Free Online Multiplayer Weekend (February 12 to 14, 2022) Trailer” – below is their description.

Check out the trailer for PlayStation’s free online multiplayer weekend. Play online multiplayer in games such as Fall Guys–and any other PlayStation 4 or PlayStation 5 games in your collection that feature online gameplay. Play together for free–without PS Plus–from February 12 to February 14, 2022.

