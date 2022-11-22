IGN published this video item, entitled “Echo 3 – Exclusive Series Premiere Clip (2022) Luke Evans, Michiel Huisman” – below is their description.

Echo 3 will premiere with the first three episodes on Apple TV+ on Wednesday, November 23, 2022, followed by one new episode weekly, every Friday through January 13, 2023.

Echo 3 is an action-packed thriller set in South America that follows Amber Chesborough (Collins), a brilliant young scientist who is the emotional heart of a small American family. When Amber goes missing along the Colombia-Venezuela border, her brother, Bambi (Evans), and her husband, Prince (Huisman) – two men with deep military experience and complicated pasts – struggle to find her in a layered personal drama, set against the explosive backdrop of a secret war. Echo 3 also stars Martina Gusman as Violetta, a prominent political columnist. The series features James Udom, Maria Del Rosario, Alejandro Furth, Juan Pablo Raba, and special guest star, Bradley Whitford. “Echo 3” is also based on the award-winning series “When Heroes Fly,” created by Omri Givon, and inspired by the eponymous novel by Amir Gutfreund.

IGN YouTube Channel