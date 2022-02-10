IGN published this video item, entitled “EarthBound – Official Nintendo Switch Online Trailer” – below is their description.
Learn more about Ness, his friends, and their adventure in this trailer for EarthBound, as well as take a look at EarthBound: Beginnings, the localized version of the original Famicom Mother game.
In EarthBound, join Ness, Paula, Jeff, and Poo in their quest to fulfill an age-old prophecy to stop the wicked Giygas. In Earthbound: Beginnings, travel back to 198X for an adventure.
EarthBound and EarthBound Beginnings are available now for Nintendo Switch Online members.
