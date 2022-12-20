IGN published this video item, entitled “DualSense Edge: The First Hands-On” – below is their description.
We went to PlayStation’s USA headquarters for the first hands-on with the DualSense Edge. Here’s what we learned after spending a few hours playing games like God of War: Ragnarok, Apex Legends, Street Fighter V, and more with the premium controller for the PS5.
#IGN #Gaming #PS5
