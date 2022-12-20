DualSense Edge: The First Hands-On

by
Dualsense edge: the first hands-on

IGN published this video item, entitled “DualSense Edge: The First Hands-On” – below is their description.

We went to PlayStation’s USA headquarters for the first hands-on with the DualSense Edge. Here’s what we learned after spending a few hours playing games like God of War: Ragnarok, Apex Legends, Street Fighter V, and more with the premium controller for the PS5.

IGN is an American video game and entertainment media website operated by IGN Entertainment Inc., a subsidiary of Ziff Davis, itself wholly owned by j2 Global.

The company is located in San Francisco’s SOMA district and is headed by its former editor-in-chief, Peer Schneider.

In This Story: Apex Legends

Apex Legends is a free-to-play battle royale game developed by Respawn Entertainment and published by Electronic Arts. It was released for Windows, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on February 4, 2019, without any prior announcement or marketing. The game is in its fourth season.

In This Story: PS5

The PlayStation 5 (PS5) is an upcoming home video game console developed by Sony Interactive Entertainment. Announced in 2019 as the successor to the PlayStation 4, it is scheduled to launch on November 12, 2020 in North America, Australia, New Zealand, Japan, and South Korea, and on November 19, 2020 for the rest of the world.

The platform is anticipated to launch in two varieties, as a base PlayStation 5 system incorporating an Ultra HD Blu-ray compatible optical disc drive for retail game support alongside digital distribution via the PlayStation Store, and a lower-cost Digital variant lacking the disc drive while retaining digital download support.

The PlayStation 5 features a customized solid state drive designed for high-speed data streaming to enable significant improvements in graphical performance. The hardware also features a custom AMD GPU capable of ray tracing, support for 4K resolution displays and high framerates, new audio hardware for real-time 3D audio effects, and backward compatibility with most PlayStation 4 and PlayStation VR games.

