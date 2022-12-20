IGN published this video item, entitled “DualSense Edge – Official ‘Design Story’ Behind-The-Scenes Clip” – below is their description.

Join members of the design and development team behind-the-scenes look at how PlayStation’s DualSense Edge controller was created, including what inspired the controller’s form factor and feature-set, a look at customization options, and more.

The DualSense Edge controller will be available on January 26, 2023.

IGN YouTube Channel