DualSense Edge – Official 'Design Story' Behind-The-Scenes Clip

IGN published this video item, entitled “DualSense Edge – Official ‘Design Story’ Behind-The-Scenes Clip” – below is their description.

Join members of the design and development team behind-the-scenes look at how PlayStation’s DualSense Edge controller was created, including what inspired the controller’s form factor and feature-set, a look at customization options, and more.

The DualSense Edge controller will be available on January 26, 2023.

About This Source - IGN

IGN is an American video game and entertainment media website operated by IGN Entertainment Inc., a subsidiary of Ziff Davis, itself wholly owned by j2 Global.

The company is located in San Francisco’s SOMA district and is headed by its former editor-in-chief, Peer Schneider.

