Disaster band - official release trailer

Disaster Band is available now on Steam. Check out the trailer to see what to expect with this music/rhythm game, where up to 4 players can pick up their instruments and try to master the classical music tracks included, import their MIDI creations via Steam Workshop, or try their luck playing one of the songs supplied by the community.
