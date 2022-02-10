IGN published this video item, entitled “Dinosaur Expert Reacts To The Jurassic Park Trilogy” – below is their description.
We got Joe Bonsor, a PhD student and palaeontologist for the Natural History Museum London and the University of Bath, to react to various dinosaurs shown in the Jurassic Park Trilogy. From the iconic Tyrannosaurus Rex encounter in Jurassic Park to the deadly Compsognathus swarm of The Lost World, and the deadly Raptor pack and their stolen eggs in Jurassic Park III, Joe gives us his expert opinion on just how realistic these dinosaurs are.
00:00 – Intro
00:29 – Excavation Site
02:25 – Brachiosaurus
04:02 – Tyrannosaurus Rex
06:27 – Dilophosaurus
07:38 – Velociraptor
09:42 – Compsognathus
10:26 – Raptor Pack
11:07 – Life Will Find A Way
12:09 – Raptor Eggs
14:00 – Spinosaurus VS. T-Rex
15:42 – Closing ThoughtsIGN YouTube Channel
