Dinosaur Expert Reacts To The Jurassic Park Trilogy

We got Joe Bonsor, a PhD student and palaeontologist for the Natural History Museum London and the University of Bath, to react to various dinosaurs shown in the Jurassic Park Trilogy. From the iconic Tyrannosaurus Rex encounter in Jurassic Park to the deadly Compsognathus swarm of The Lost World, and the deadly Raptor pack and their stolen eggs in Jurassic Park III, Joe gives us his expert opinion on just how realistic these dinosaurs are.

Do you have suggestions as to what our Dinosaur Expert should look at next, films, games? Let us know in the comments below!

00:00 – Intro

00:29 – Excavation Site

02:25 – Brachiosaurus

04:02 – Tyrannosaurus Rex

06:27 – Dilophosaurus

07:38 – Velociraptor

09:42 – Compsognathus

10:26 – Raptor Pack

11:07 – Life Will Find A Way

12:09 – Raptor Eggs

14:00 – Spinosaurus VS. T-Rex

15:42 – Closing Thoughts

