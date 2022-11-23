Battlefield 2042 – Official Season 3: Escalation Battle Pass Trailer

IGN published this video item, entitled “Battlefield 2042 – Official Season 3: Escalation Battle Pass Trailer” – below is their description.

Watch the latest trailer for Battlefield 2042’s Season 3: Escalation battle pass to see what to expect, including a look at the new Specialist Zain, new weapons, gadgets, vehicles, cosmetics, and more.

In Battlefield 2042’s Season 3: Escalation, you’ll come face to face with the enemy in the northern Swedish wilderness and dominate ground warfare with the new technological weaponry, a new railgun tank, and Vault weapons. Deploy as new Specialist Zain and flush out your enemies with his teamwork skills, XM370A semi-automatic airburst rifle, and faster health recharge upon a kill. Gain an edge with new railgun tech in the EMKV90-TOR tank and Rorsch Mk-4 Railgun, and give the enemy both barrels – simultaneously – with the high-powered NVK-S22 Smart Shotgun.

Battlefield 2042’s Season 3: Escalation begins today, November 22, 2022.

About This Source - IGN

IGN is an American video game and entertainment media website operated by IGN Entertainment Inc., a subsidiary of Ziff Davis, itself wholly owned by j2 Global.

The company is located in San Francisco’s SOMA district and is headed by its former editor-in-chief, Peer Schneider.

