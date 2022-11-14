IGN published this video item, entitled “Atomic Heart: 4 Robots That Will Try to Kill You – IGN First” – below is their description.

Atomic Heart is set in an alternate Soviet history world full of robots. They are each cleverly grounded in the lore of Atomic Heart – built by Facility 3826 to provide day-to-day help for the population – and definitely not going to try and kill you. Here, we’ll be taking a closer look at four of the many unique designs that developer Mundfish has created for Atomic Heart.

Atomic Heart is this month’s IGN First, so make sure to stay tuned throughout November for even more exclusive news, videos and coverage on the game.

Atomic Heart is coming to PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, Xbox One, and Game Pass on February 21, 2023. You can check out Mundfish’s website here: https://atomic.mundfish.com/

#IGN #Gaming #AtomicHeart

IGN YouTube Channel