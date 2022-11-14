IGN published this video item, entitled “Atomic Heart: 4 Robots That Will Try to Kill You – IGN First” – below is their description.
Atomic Heart is set in an alternate Soviet history world full of robots. They are each cleverly grounded in the lore of Atomic Heart – built by Facility 3826 to provide day-to-day help for the population – and definitely not going to try and kill you. Here, we’ll be taking a closer look at four of the many unique designs that developer Mundfish has created for Atomic Heart.
Atomic Heart is this month’s IGN First, so make sure to stay tuned throughout November for even more exclusive news, videos and coverage on the game.
Atomic Heart is coming to PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, Xbox One, and Game Pass on February 21, 2023. You can check out Mundfish’s website here: https://atomic.mundfish.com/
#IGN #Gaming #AtomicHeart
IGN YouTube Channel
Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.
About This Source - IGN
IGN is an American video game and entertainment media website operated by IGN Entertainment Inc., a subsidiary of Ziff Davis, itself wholly owned by j2 Global.
The company is located in San Francisco’s SOMA district and is headed by its former editor-in-chief, Peer Schneider.
The PlayStation 5 (PS5) is an upcoming home video game console developed by Sony Interactive Entertainment. Announced in 2019 as the successor to the PlayStation 4, it is scheduled to launch on November 12, 2020 in North America, Australia, New Zealand, Japan, and South Korea, and on November 19, 2020 for the rest of the world.
The platform is anticipated to launch in two varieties, as a base PlayStation 5 system incorporating an Ultra HD Blu-ray compatible optical disc drive for retail game support alongside digital distribution via the PlayStation Store, and a lower-cost Digital variant lacking the disc drive while retaining digital download support.
The PlayStation 5 features a customized solid state drive designed for high-speed data streaming to enable significant improvements in graphical performance. The hardware also features a custom AMD GPU capable of ray tracing, support for 4K resolution displays and high framerates, new audio hardware for real-time 3D audio effects, and backward compatibility with most PlayStation 4 and PlayStation VR games.
Xbox Series X and Series S are upcoming home video game consoles developed by Microsoft. They are both scheduled to be released on November 10, 2020 as the fourth generation of the Xbox console family, succeeding Xbox One.
Rumors regarding the consoles first emerged in early-2019, with the line as a whole codenamed “Scarlett”, and consisting of high-end and low-end models codenamed “Anaconda” and “Lockhart” respectively.
The high-end model was first teased during E3 2019 under the title “Project Scarlett”, while its name and design as Xbox Series X was unveiled during The Game Awards later in December. In September 2020, Microsoft unveiled the low-end model as Xbox Series S.