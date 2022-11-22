IGN published this video item, entitled “Aska – Official Announcement Trailer” – below is their description.

Watch the thrilling announcement trailer for Aska, an upcoming Viking themed open-world survival tribe builder game. In Aska, take on the role of a tribal leader, landing your ship in a mystical ever-changing new realm. You must survive, build, craft, fight, farm, sail and prepare for the Dead Winter as you seek to create a self-sustaining Viking society.

Aska lets up to four players work together, commanding villagers and preparing their tribe for the ancient threat that winter will bring. This includes assigning jobs to villagers, constructing workshops, mines, farms and castles, exploring the world to discover hidden loot and resources, and fighting mythical enemies. Together, you will not just build a village, but a functioning society that you are a part of.

A single-player closed alpha for Aska begins on November 24, and sign-ups are open now.

