10 confirmed psvr 1 to psvr 2 upgrades (as of nov 13th) - six confirmed free! - ian's vr corner

There's been a lot of questions regarding PlayStation VR 2's disappointing lack of backwards compatibility but the most important one is probably, how much will PSVR to PSVR 2 upgrades going to cost us, the people who have already invested in a bunch of PSVR1 games and are just about to spend a fortune on a PSVR 2? Well, that's where this week's episode of Ian's VR Corner comes in because Ian Higton has been keeping an eye out and so far, he's spotted 10 PSVR1 to PSVR2 upgrades that have been officially confirmed by their developers. Not all of these confirmed upgrades have been confirmed to be free though, so Ian has divided this list of PSVR 1 to PSVR 2 upgrades into confirmed free and then unconfirmed free, starting with the freebies first. 00:00 – Intro 02:26 CONFIRMED FREE – After The Fall 04:19 – Zenith: The Last City 06:02 – Pistol Whip 07:56 – The Light Brigade 09:14 – The Guy VR Deluxe 10:13 – No Man's Sky 11:40 – NOT CONFIRMED FREE YET – Swordsman VR 13:14 – The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners – Chapter 2: Retribution 14:55 – Synth Riders 16:01 – Alvo 17:23 – Outro

