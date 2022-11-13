10 CONFIRMED PSVR 1 To PSVR 2 Upgrades (As Of Nov 13th) – SIX CONFIRMED FREE! – Ian’s VR Corner

by
10 confirmed psvr 1 to psvr 2 upgrades (as of nov 13th) - six confirmed free! - ian's vr corner

Eurogamer published this video item, entitled “10 CONFIRMED PSVR 1 To PSVR 2 Upgrades (As Of Nov 13th) – SIX CONFIRMED FREE! – Ian’s VR Corner” – below is their description.

There’s been a lot of questions regarding PlayStation VR 2’s disappointing lack of backwards compatibility but the most important one is probably, how much will PSVR to PSVR 2 upgrades going to cost us, the people who have already invested in a bunch of PSVR1 games and are just about to spend a fortune on a PSVR 2? Well, that’s where this week’s episode of Ian’s VR Corner comes in because Ian Higton has been keeping an eye out and so far, he’s spotted 10 PSVR1 to PSVR2 upgrades that have been officially confirmed by their developers. Not all of these confirmed upgrades have been confirmed to be free though, so Ian has divided this list of PSVR 1 to PSVR 2 upgrades into confirmed free and then unconfirmed free, starting with the freebies first.

00:00 – Intro

02:26 CONFIRMED FREE – After The Fall

04:19 – Zenith: The Last City

06:02 – Pistol Whip

07:56 – The Light Brigade

09:14 – The Guy VR Deluxe

10:13 – No Man’s Sky

11:40 – NOT CONFIRMED FREE YET – Swordsman VR

13:14 – The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners – Chapter 2: Retribution

14:55 – Synth Riders

16:01 – Alvo

17:23 – Outro

Become a Team Eurogamer member: https://youtube.com/eurogamer/join

Subscribe to Eurogamer – http://www.youtube.com/subscription_center?add_user=eurogamer

For the latest video game reviews, news and analysis, check out http://www.eurogamer.net and don’t forget to follow us on Twitter: http://twitter.com/eurogamer

Eurogamer YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.

About This Source - Eurogamer

EuroGamer is part of Gamer Network Limited, a ReedPop company.

Recent from Eurogamer:

7 Things We Liked (& 4 Things We Didn’t) About Pokemon Scarlet & Violet – SCARLET & VIOLET REVIEW

Category: Gaming

5 Things You Might Have Missed About The Callisto Protocol – HOW THE GAME MASTERS HORROR

Category: Gaming

Let’s Play Pentiment XBOX SERIES X Gameplay – IS THIS A MEDIEVAL DISCO ELYSIUM?

Category: Gaming

Leave a Comment

We don't require your email address, or your name, for anyone to leave a comment. If you do add an email address, you may be notified if there are replies to your comment - we won't use it for any other purpose. Please make respectful comments, which add value, and avoid personal attacks on others. Links are not allowed in comments - 99% of spam comments, attempt to post links. Please describe where people may find additional information - for example "visit the UN website" or "search Google for..." rather than posting a link. Comments failing to adhere to these guidelines will not be published.