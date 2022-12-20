From Gangster To Bishop: Pastor Mick Flemming On His Biblical Transformation | This Morning

by
From gangster to bishop: pastor mick flemming on his biblical transformation | this morning

This Morning published this video item, entitled “From Gangster To Bishop: Pastor Mick Flemming On His Biblical Transformation | This Morning” – below is their description.

Mick Fleming was a drug dealer, a debt enforcer for gangsters, and arrested by police several times – but in 2009 everything changed. Mick says he was visited by an angel, who helped him find God and changed his life forever. He joins us today to tell us about his biblical transformation, how his Sunday sermons inspire others, and his unlikely new friendship with Prince William. 

Broadcast on 20/12/2022

