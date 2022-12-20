NME published this video item, entitled “Fontaines D.C. on touring with Arctic Monkeys, Glastonbury & their massive 2022 | In Conversation” – below is their description.

Fontaines D.C. join NME In Conversation to discuss their massive 2022: from their powerhouse performance at Glastonbury, to launching a music scholarship at BIMM Dublin, as well as shows at Reading Festival and with Sam Fender at Finsbury Park; as well as looking forward to plans for 2023 including touring with Arctic Monkeys.

