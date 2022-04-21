Florida Goes After Disney Over ‘Don’t Say Gay’ Law

Gov. Ron DeSantis and Florida’s state legislature are pressing ahead with their plan to punish Disney after the company called for a repeal of Florida’s anti-gay law. #Colbert #Comedy #Disney

Using his sharp wit, Stephen Colbert shares his views on a number of trending news updates. Later, he invites guests to engage in candid conversations and presents musical performances.

