Fionn Whitehead Remains Tight-Lipped Over Future Projects at ‘The Duke’ Premiere!

by

On Demand Entertainment published this video item, entitled “Fionn Whitehead Remains Tight-Lipped Over Future Projects at ‘The Duke’ Premiere!” – below is their description.

Fionn Whitehead talks about the pleasure of working with Helen Mirren and Jim Broadbent, and talks about future projects he may be involved in!

On Demand Entertainment YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.


About This Source - On Demand Entertainment

On Demand Entertainment is a division of ITN which “delivers videos direct from premieres, red carpet events and behind the scenes of the biggest movies. We provide exclusive interviews with some of the biggest names in showbiz.” Independent Television News (ITN) is a UK-based television production company. It is made up of two divisions: Broadcast News and ITN Productions. ITN is based in London, with bureaux and offices in Beijing, Brussels, Jerusalem, Johannesburg, New York, Paris, Sydney and Washington DC.

Recent from On Demand Entertainment:

Tate McRea on Toxic Dance Auditions!

Category: Entertainment

“I wrote it for him!” – Matt Reeves talks casting The Batman

Category: Entertainment

Adeel Akhtar Atoms are buzzing, but for who!?

Category: Entertainment

Leave a Comment

We don't require your email address, or your name, for anyone to leave a comment. If you do add an email address, you may be notified if there are replies to your comment - we won't use it for any other purpose. Please make respectful comments, which add value, and avoid personal attacks on others. Links are not allowed in comments - 99% of spam comments, attempt to post links. Please describe where people may find additional information - for example "visit the UN website" or "search Google for..." rather than posting a link. Comments failing to adhere to these guidelines will not be published.

Posting....