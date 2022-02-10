On Demand Entertainment published this video item, entitled “Fionn Whitehead Remains Tight-Lipped Over Future Projects at ‘The Duke’ Premiere!” – below is their description.

Fionn Whitehead talks about the pleasure of working with Helen Mirren and Jim Broadbent, and talks about future projects he may be involved in! On Demand Entertainment YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.