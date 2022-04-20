Universal Pictures published this video item, entitled “Warcraft | The Horde Enters the Portal to Azeroth in 4K HDR” – below is their description.
The orc warlock Gul’dan (Daniel Wu) opens a portal to Azeroth and unleashes a Horde war party.
Buy Rent Warcraft Now!
iTunes: https://itunes.apple.com/us/movie/warcraft/id1112365515
Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/Warcraft-Travis-Fimmel/dp/B01GPLE3I2/ref=sr_1_1
YouTube Movies: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=75bQH2VSwvY
Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/movies/details/Warcraft?id=75bQH2VSwvY&hl=en_US
VUDU: https://www.vudu.com/content/movies/details/Warcraft/747804
Universal Pictures Home Entertainment: https://www.uphe.com/movies/warcraft
Film Synopsis:
The peaceful realm of Azeroth stands on the brink of war as its civilization faces a fearsome race of invaders: orc warriors fleeing their dying home to colonize another. As a portal opens to connect the two worlds, one army faces destruction and the other faces extinction. From opposing sides, an unlikely set of heroes are set on a collision course that will decide the fate of their families, their people and their home. So begins a spectacular saga of power and sacrifice in which war has many faces, and everyone fights for something.
© 2016 Universal Studios. All Rights Reserved.
Cast: Travis Fimmel, Paula Patton, Ben Foster, Dominic Cooper, Toby Kebbell, Ben Schnetzer, Rob Kazinsky, Daniel Wu
Produced By: Charles Roven, Thomas Tull, Jon Jashni, Alex Gartner, Stuart Fenegan
Directed by: Duncan Jones
#UniversalPictures #Warcraft #BenFosterUniversal Pictures YouTube Channel
Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.