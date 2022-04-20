Universal Pictures published this video item, entitled “Warcraft | The Horde Enters the Portal to Azeroth in 4K HDR” – below is their description.

The orc warlock Gul’dan (Daniel Wu) opens a portal to Azeroth and unleashes a Horde war party. Buy Rent Warcraft Now! iTunes: https://itunes.apple.com/us/movie/warcraft/id1112365515 Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/Warcraft-Travis-Fimmel/dp/B01GPLE3I2/ref=sr_1_1 YouTube Movies: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=75bQH2VSwvY Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/movies/details/Warcraft?id=75bQH2VSwvY&hl=en_US VUDU: https://www.vudu.com/content/movies/details/Warcraft/747804 Universal Pictures Home Entertainment: https://www.uphe.com/movies/warcraft Film Synopsis: The peaceful realm of Azeroth stands on the brink of war as its civilization faces a fearsome race of invaders: orc warriors fleeing their dying home to colonize another. As a portal opens to connect the two worlds, one army faces destruction and the other faces extinction. From opposing sides, an unlikely set of heroes are set on a collision course that will decide the fate of their families, their people and their home. So begins a spectacular saga of power and sacrifice in which war has many faces, and everyone fights for something. © 2016 Universal Studios. All Rights Reserved. Cast: Travis Fimmel, Paula Patton, Ben Foster, Dominic Cooper, Toby Kebbell, Ben Schnetzer, Rob Kazinsky, Daniel Wu Produced By: Charles Roven, Thomas Tull, Jon Jashni, Alex Gartner, Stuart Fenegan Directed by: Duncan Jones #UniversalPictures #Warcraft #BenFoster Universal Pictures YouTube Channel

