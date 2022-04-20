Warcraft | The Horde Enters the Portal to Azeroth in 4K HDR

by

Universal Pictures published this video item, entitled “Warcraft | The Horde Enters the Portal to Azeroth in 4K HDR” – below is their description.

The orc warlock Gul’dan (Daniel Wu) opens a portal to Azeroth and unleashes a Horde war party.

Buy Rent Warcraft Now!

iTunes: https://itunes.apple.com/us/movie/warcraft/id1112365515

Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/Warcraft-Travis-Fimmel/dp/B01GPLE3I2/ref=sr_1_1

YouTube Movies: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=75bQH2VSwvY

Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/movies/details/Warcraft?id=75bQH2VSwvY&hl=en_US

VUDU: https://www.vudu.com/content/movies/details/Warcraft/747804

Universal Pictures Home Entertainment: https://www.uphe.com/movies/warcraft

Film Synopsis:

The peaceful realm of Azeroth stands on the brink of war as its civilization faces a fearsome race of invaders: orc warriors fleeing their dying home to colonize another. As a portal opens to connect the two worlds, one army faces destruction and the other faces extinction. From opposing sides, an unlikely set of heroes are set on a collision course that will decide the fate of their families, their people and their home. So begins a spectacular saga of power and sacrifice in which war has many faces, and everyone fights for something.

© 2016 Universal Studios. All Rights Reserved.

Cast: Travis Fimmel, Paula Patton, Ben Foster, Dominic Cooper, Toby Kebbell, Ben Schnetzer, Rob Kazinsky, Daniel Wu

Produced By: Charles Roven, Thomas Tull, Jon Jashni, Alex Gartner, Stuart Fenegan

Directed by: Duncan Jones

#UniversalPictures #Warcraft #BenFoster

Universal Pictures YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.


About This Source - Universal Pictures

Universal Pictures is the oldest surviving film studio in the United States; the world’s fifth oldest; and the oldest member of Hollywood’s “Big Five” studios in terms of the overall film market. Its studios are located in Universal City, California, USA.

Recent from Universal Pictures:

Mr. Beast Steals The Bad Guys Movie

Category: Film

The Bad Guys – Bad Life Lessons

Category: Film

The Scorpion King | Showdown in the Desert in 4K HDR

Category: Film

In This Story: Universal Pictures

Universal Pictures is an American film production and distribution company owned by Comcast through the NBCUniversal Film and Entertainment division of NBCUniversal.

2 Recent Items: Universal Pictures

Mr. Beast Steals The Bad Guys Movie

Category: Film

The Bad Guys – Bad Life Lessons

Category: Film

Leave a Comment

We don't require your email address, or your name, for anyone to leave a comment. If you do add an email address, you may be notified if there are replies to your comment - we won't use it for any other purpose. Please make respectful comments, which add value, and avoid personal attacks on others. Links are not allowed in comments - 99% of spam comments, attempt to post links. Please describe where people may find additional information - for example "visit the UN website" or "search Google for..." rather than posting a link. Comments failing to adhere to these guidelines will not be published.
Posting....