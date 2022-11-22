Sony Pictures Entertainment published this video item, entitled “THE WOMAN KING – First 9 Minutes” – below is their description.
Behold the bravest of the brave. Watch the first 9 minutes of #TheWomanKing, Now On Digital and playing in movie theaters.
Order today: https://bit.ly/WomanKingNow
The Woman King is the remarkable story of the Agojie, the all-female unit of warriors who protected the African Kingdom of Dahomey in the 1800s with skills and a fierceness unlike anything the world has ever seen. Inspired by true events, The Woman King follows the emotionally epic journey of General Nanisca (Oscar®-winner Viola Davis) as she trains the next generation of recruits and readies them for battle against an enemy determined to destroy their way of life. Some things are worth fighting for…
Directed by: Gina Prince-Bythewood
Story by: Maria Bello
Screenplay by: Dana Stevens and Gina Prince-Bythewood
Produced by:
Cathy Schulman
Viola Davis
Julius Tennon
Maria Bello
Executive Producer: Peter McAleese
Cast:
Viola Davis
Thuso Mbedu
Lashana Lynch
Sheila Atim
Hero Fiennes Tiffin
and John Boyega
