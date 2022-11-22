THE WOMAN KING – First 9 Minutes

by
The woman king – first 9 minutes

Sony Pictures Entertainment published this video item, entitled “THE WOMAN KING – First 9 Minutes” – below is their description.

The Woman King is the remarkable story of the Agojie, the all-female unit of warriors who protected the African Kingdom of Dahomey in the 1800s with skills and a fierceness unlike anything the world has ever seen. Inspired by true events, The Woman King follows the emotionally epic journey of General Nanisca (Oscar®-winner Viola Davis) as she trains the next generation of recruits and readies them for battle against an enemy determined to destroy their way of life. Some things are worth fighting for…

Directed by: Gina Prince-Bythewood

Story by: Maria Bello

Screenplay by: Dana Stevens and Gina Prince-Bythewood

Produced by:

Cathy Schulman

Viola Davis

Julius Tennon

Maria Bello

Executive Producer: Peter McAleese

Cast:

Viola Davis

Thuso Mbedu

Lashana Lynch

Sheila Atim

Hero Fiennes Tiffin

and John Boyega

Sony Pictures Entertainment YouTube Channel

About This Source - Sony Pictures Entertainment

Sony Pictures Entertainment Inc. is an American diversified multinational mass media and entertainment studio conglomerate that produces, acquires, and distributes filmed entertainment through multiple platforms.

In This Story: John Boyega

John Adedayo Bamidele Adegboyega, known professionally as John Boyega, is a British-Nigerian actor and producer.

In This Story: Sony

Sony Corporation is the holding company of the Sony Group which comprises Sony Electronics, Sony Semiconductor Solutions, Sony Pictures, Sony Music, Sony Interactive Entertainment, Sony Financial Holdings, and others.

In This Story: Sony Pictures

Sony Pictures Entertainment Inc. is an American entertainment company that produces, acquires, and distributes filmed entertainment through multiple platforms. Through an intermediate holding company called Sony Film Holding Inc., it is operated as a subsidiary of Sony Entertainment Inc., which is itself a subsidiary of the Japanese multinational technology and media conglomerate Sony Corporation.

In This Story: TikTok

TikTok, known in China as Douyin, is a Chinese video-sharing social networking service owned by ByteDance, a Beijing-based Internet technology company founded in 2012 by Zhang Yiming. It is used to create short music, lip-sync, dance, comedy and talent videos of 3 to 15 seconds, and short looping videos of 3 to 60 seconds.

ByteDance first launched Douyin for the Chinese market in September 2016. Later, TikTok was launched in 2017 for iOS and Android in most markets outside of mainland China; however, it only became available worldwide, including the United States, after merging with another Chinese social media service Musical.ly on 2 August 2018.

