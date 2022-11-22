Universal Pictures published this video item, entitled “The Wolfman fights back! #shorts” – below is their description.

Lawerence Talbot (Benecio Del Toro) fights Gwen Conliffe (Emily Blunt) and Inspector Francis Aberline (Hugo Weaving) to survive.

Academy Award® winners Anthony Hopkins (The Silence of the Lambs) and Benicio Del Toro (Traffic) tear up the screen in this action-packed thriller. Lawrence Talbot (Del Toro) is lured back to his family estate to investigate the savage murder of his brother by a bloodthirsty beast. There, Talbot must confront his childhood demons, his estranged father (Hopkins), his brother’s grieving fiancée (Emily Blunt, The Devil Wears Prada) and a suspicious Scotland Yard Inspector (Hugo Weaving, The Matrix Trilogy). When Talbot is bitten by the creature, he becomes eternally cursed and soon discovers a fate far worse than death. Inspired by the classic Universal film that launched a legacy of horror, The Wolfman brings the myth of a cursed man back to its iconic origins.

Cast: Benicio Del Toro, Anthony Hopkins, Emily Blunt, Hugo Weaving

Produced by: Scott Stuber, Benicio Del Toro, Rick Yorn, Sean Daniel

Directed by: Joe Johnston

