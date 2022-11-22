Marvel Entertainment published this video item, entitled “The Daywalker – Prequel Shorts | Marvel’s Midnight Suns” – below is their description.

Enter The Daywalker. Witness the recruitment of Blade as he looks to join the hunt with the Midnight Suns!

Marvel’s Midnight Suns Prequel Shorts is a set of five short videos that reveal how Lilith became the Mother of Demons, and how Super Heroes like Blade, Magik, Ghost Rider and Nico Minoru came together to form the core of the Midnight Suns.

Launch your epic adventure among the legendary #MidnightSuns on December 2, 2022.

► Pre-order Marvel’s Midnight Suns, the all-new tactical RPG from 2K and Firaxis Games coming to PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S on December 2, 2022: https://2kgam.es/BuyMidnightSuns

► Join the Official Midnight Suns Newsletter and get the exclusive Blade Nightstalker Skin: https://2kgam.es/Nightstalker

► Learn more about the Midnight Suns: https://2kgam.es/3Qdk2V1

► Watch Marvel on Disney+: https://bit.ly/2XyBSIW

► Subscribe to Marvel on YouTube: http://bit.ly/WeO3YJ

Follow Marvel on Twitter: ‪https://twitter.com/marvel

Like Marvel on Facebook: ‪https://www.facebook.com/marvel

Watch Marvel on Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/marvel

Reward your Marvel fandom by joining Marvel Insider!

Earn points, then redeem for awesome rewards.

Terms and conditions apply.

Learn more at https://www.marvel.com/insider?Osocial=YT&CID=MarvelInsider

For even more news, stay tuned to:

Tumblr: ‪http://marvelentertainment.tumblr.com/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/marvel

Pinterest: ‪http://pinterest.com/marvelofficial

Reddit: http://reddit.com/u/marvel-official

Marvel Entertainment YouTube Channel