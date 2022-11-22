The Daywalker – Prequel Shorts | Marvel’s Midnight Suns

The daywalker - prequel shorts | marvel's midnight suns

Marvel Entertainment published this video item, entitled “The Daywalker – Prequel Shorts | Marvel’s Midnight Suns” – below is their description.

Enter The Daywalker. Witness the recruitment of Blade as he looks to join the hunt with the Midnight Suns!

Marvel’s Midnight Suns Prequel Shorts is a set of five short videos that reveal how Lilith became the Mother of Demons, and how Super Heroes like Blade, Magik, Ghost Rider and Nico Minoru came together to form the core of the Midnight Suns.

Launch your epic adventure among the legendary #MidnightSuns on December 2, 2022.

Marvel Entertainment YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.


About This Source - Marvel Entertainment

Marvel Entertainment, LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of The Walt Disney Company, is one of the world’s most prominent character-based entertainment companies, built on a proven library of over 8,000 characters featured in a variety of media over seventy years. Marvel utilizes its character franchises in entertainment, licensing and publishing.

In This Story: Disney

The Walt Disney Company, DIS (NYSE), is an American diversified multinational mass media and entertainment conglomerate headquartered at the Walt Disney Studios complex in Burbank, California.

In This Story: Reddit

Reddit is a social news aggregation, web content rating, and discussion website. Registered members submit content to the site such as links, text posts, and images, which are then voted up or down by other members.

In This Story: Xbox Series X

Xbox Series X and Series S are upcoming home video game consoles developed by Microsoft. They are both scheduled to be released on November 10, 2020 as the fourth generation of the Xbox console family, succeeding Xbox One.

Rumors regarding the consoles first emerged in early-2019, with the line as a whole codenamed “Scarlett”, and consisting of high-end and low-end models codenamed “Anaconda” and “Lockhart” respectively.

The high-end model was first teased during E3 2019 under the title “Project Scarlett”, while its name and design as Xbox Series X was unveiled during The Game Awards later in December. In September 2020, Microsoft unveiled the low-end model as Xbox Series S.

