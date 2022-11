20th Century Studios published this video item, entitled “Official Clip ‘Wake Up’ | Darby and the Dead | Hulu” – below is their description.

When your frenemy becomes your latest ghost problem. Check out this official clip from Darby and the Dead and start streaming December 2 on Hulu. 20th Century Studios YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.