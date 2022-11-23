LYLE, LYLE, CROCODILE – “Take A Look At Us Now” Sing-Along

by
Sony Pictures Entertainment published this video item, entitled “LYLE, LYLE, CROCODILE – “Take A Look At Us Now” Sing-Along” – below is their description.

Sing along to “Take A Look At Us Now” featuring Javier Bardem and Shawn Mendes! #LyleLyleCrocodile is out now on Digital and on Blu-ray December 13.

Based on the best-selling book series by Bernard Waber, Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile, starring Academy Award-winner Javier Bardem, Constance Wu and Shawn Mendes, is a live-action/CGI musical comedy that brings this beloved character to a new, global audience.

When the Primm family (Wu, Scoot McNairy, Winslow Fegley) moves to New York City, their young son Josh struggles to adapt to his new school and new friends. All of that changes when he discovers Lyle – a singing crocodile (Mendes) who loves baths, caviar and great music-living in the attic of his new home. The two become fast friends, but when Lyle’s existence is threatened by evil neighbor Mr. Grumps (Brett Gelman), the Primms must band together with Lyle’s charismatic owner, Hector P. Valenti (Bardem), to show the world that family can come from the most unexpected places and there’s nothing wrong with a big singing crocodile with an even bigger personality.

Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile features original songs performed by Shawn Mendes, Javier Bardem, and Constance Wu, written by the songwriting team behind The Greatest Showman, Benj Pasek & Justin Paul. Joining Pasek and Paul in writing original songs for the film are Mendes, Ari Afsar, Emily Gardner Xu Hall, Mark Sonnenblick, and Joriah Kwamé. Directed and produced by Will Speck and Josh Gordon, the screenplay is by Will Davies. The film is produced by Hutch Parker and executive produced by Kevin K. Vafi, Dan Wilson, Robert J. Dohrmann, Benj Pasek, Justin Paul, Tarak Ben Ammar and Andy Mitchell. The Sony Pictures film is out on Digital November 22 & on Blu-ray December 13.

Directed by: Will Speck and Josh Gordon

Screenplay by: Will Davies

Based on the Book Series by: Bernard Waber

Produced by:

Hutch Parker

Will Speck

Josh Gordon

Executive Producers:

Kevin K. Vafi

Dan Wilson

Robert J. Dohrmann

Benj Pasek

Justin Paul

Tarak Ben Ammar

Andy Mitchell

Cast:

Javier Bardem

Constance Wu

Winslow Fegley

Scoot McNairy

Brett Gelman

and Shawn Mendes as Lyle

Sony Pictures Entertainment

Sony Pictures Entertainment

Sony Pictures Entertainment Inc. is an American diversified multinational mass media and entertainment studio conglomerate that produces, acquires, and distributes filmed entertainment through multiple platforms.

New York

New York is a state in the northeastern U.S., known for New York City and towering Niagara Falls. NYC’s island of Manhattan is home to the Empire State Building, Times Square and Central Park. The Brooklyn Bridge connects Manhattan with the borough of Brooklyn. The iconic Statue of Liberty stands in New York Harbor. To the east, Long Island has beaches, the Montauk Lighthouse, the ritzy Hamptons and Fire Island.

New York City

New York City (NYC) is located in the U.S. state of New York. The city is the center of the New York metropolitan area, the largest metropolitan area in the world with approximately 23 million people in its combined statistical area.

New York City has been described as the cultural, financial, and media capital of the world, hosting the headquarters of the United Nations, as well as the New York Stock Exchange.

Shawn Mendes

Shawn Peter Raul Mendes is a Canadian singer and songwriter. He gained a following in 2013, posting song covers on the video-sharing application Vine.

Sony

Sony Corporation is the holding company of the Sony Group which comprises Sony Electronics, Sony Semiconductor Solutions, Sony Pictures, Sony Music, Sony Interactive Entertainment, Sony Financial Holdings, and others.

Sony Pictures

Sony Pictures Entertainment Inc. is an American entertainment company that produces, acquires, and distributes filmed entertainment through multiple platforms. Through an intermediate holding company called Sony Film Holding Inc., it is operated as a subsidiary of Sony Entertainment Inc., which is itself a subsidiary of the Japanese multinational technology and media conglomerate Sony Corporation.

