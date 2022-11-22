DC published this video item, entitled “From Page to Screen: The Death Of Superman | DC | #SHORTS” – below is their description.

There’s no bigger #DCLovesThe90s storyline than THE DEATH OF SUPERMAN. As we celebrate the 30th anniversary this year, take a look at how the classic comic book was adapted into movie form. Subscribe To DC: https://bit.ly/3vDk4Ox #DC #DCComics Connect with DC Online: Follow DC on INSTAGRAM: https://bit.ly/3Sls2p4 Like DC on FACEBOOK: https://bit.ly/3oQVPs2 Follow DC on TWITTER: https://bit.ly/3oTsD3S Visit the DC WEBSITE: https://www.dc.com/ Subscribe to DC UNIVERSE INFINITE: https://bit.ly/3zAJZqX The official home of Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman, Green Lantern, The Flash and the rest of The World’s Greatest Super Heroes! DC YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.