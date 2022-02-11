20th Century Studios published this video item, entitled “Death on the Nile | 20th Century Studios” – below is their description.
Critics are calling #DeathOnTheNile “a gripping experience at the cinema”. See the murder mystery event of the year NOW PLAYING only in theaters. Get Tickets Now. https://fandan.co/33Qadu1
Belgian sleuth Hercule Poirot’s Egyptian vacation aboard a glamorous river steamer turns into a terrifying search for a murderer when a picture-perfect couple’s idyllic honeymoon is tragically cut short. Set against an epic landscape of sweeping desert vistas and the majestic Giza pyramids, this dramatic tale of love gone wrong features a cosmopolitan group of impeccably dressed travelers and enough wicked twists and turns to leave audiences guessing until the final, shocking denouement.
