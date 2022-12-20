Paramount Pictures published this video item, entitled “BABYLON | Nellie LaRoy Featurette” – below is their description.
Margot Robbie reveals more about Nellie LaRoy, the #BabylonMovie character that swept her off her feet. #12NightsOfBabylon
From Damien Chazelle, Babylon is an original epic set in 1920s Los Angeles led by Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie and Diego Calva, with an ensemble cast including Jovan Adepo, Li Jun Li and Jean Smart. A tale of outsized ambition and outrageous excess, it traces the rise and fall of multiple characters during an era of unbridled decadence and depravity in early Hollywood.
