Paramount Pictures published this video item, entitled “BABYLON | Cinematography Featurette” – below is their description.
Always make a scene. Watch the exclusive behind the scenes featurette for BABYLON featuring writer/director Damien Chazelle, director of photography Linus Sandgren, and producer Matthew Plouffe. In theatres everywhere December 23. #BabylonMovie
From Damien Chazelle, Babylon is an original epic set in 1920s Los Angeles led by Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie and Diego Calva, with an ensemble cast including Jovan Adepo, Li Jun Li and Jean Smart. A tale of outsized ambition and outrageous excess, it traces the rise and fall of multiple characters during an era of unbridled decadence and depravity in early Hollywood.
Official Site: https://www.babylonmovie.com
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/babylonmovie
Twitter: https://twitter.com/babylonmovie
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/BabylonMovie
Paramount Pictures Corporation (PPC), a major global producer and distributor of filmed entertainment, is a unit of Viacom (NASDAQ: VIAB, VIA), home to premier global media brands that create compelling television programs, motion pictures, short-form content, apps, games, consumer products, social media experiences, and other entertainment content for audiences in more than 180 countries.
Connect with Paramount Pictures Online:
Official Site: http://www.paramount.com/
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@paramountpics
Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/ParamountPics
Twitter: https://twitter.com/paramountpics
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/Paramount
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Paramount
#DamienChazelle #BradPitt #MargotRobbie #DiegoCalva #JeanSmart #JovanAdepo #LiJunLi #TobeyMaguire #KatherineWaterston #SamaraWeaving #DamienChazelle #LinusSandgrenParamount Pictures YouTube Channel
Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.