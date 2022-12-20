BABYLON | Cinematography Featurette

by
Babylon | cinematography featurette

Paramount Pictures published this video item, entitled “BABYLON | Cinematography Featurette” – below is their description.

Always make a scene. Watch the exclusive behind the scenes featurette for BABYLON featuring writer/director Damien Chazelle, director of photography Linus Sandgren, and producer Matthew Plouffe. In theatres everywhere December 23. #BabylonMovie

From Damien Chazelle, Babylon is an original epic set in 1920s Los Angeles led by Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie and Diego Calva, with an ensemble cast including Jovan Adepo, Li Jun Li and Jean Smart. A tale of outsized ambition and outrageous excess, it traces the rise and fall of multiple characters during an era of unbridled decadence and depravity in early Hollywood.

