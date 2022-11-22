Good Morning America published this video item, entitled “Fighting racism with humor: Comedian Amber Ruffin, Lacey Lamar discuss new book” – below is their description.

Sisters Amber Ruffin, Lacey Lamar and the Rev. Angela Khabeb preview "The World Record of Racist Stories," a collection of intergenerational anecdotes of everyday racism through a comedic lens.

