Extreme celeb reaction to breathing technique | Freeze the Fear with Wim Hof – BBC

by

BBC published this video item, entitled “Extreme celeb reaction to breathing technique | Freeze the Fear with Wim Hof – BBC” – below is their description.

Subscribe and 🔔 to the BBC 👉 https://bit.ly/BBCYouTubeSub

Watch the BBC first on iPlayer 👉 https://bbc.in/iPlayer-Home

This week, the celebrities learn Wim’s famous breathing technique, which proves to be an emotional experience for the group.

#BBC #FreezetheFearwithWimHof #BBCiPlayer #FreezetheFear

Watch Freeze the Fear with Wim Hof on iPlayer

All our TV channels and S4C are available to watch live through BBC iPlayer, although some programmes may not be available to stream online due to rights. If you would like to read more on what types of programmes are available to watch live, check the ‘Are all programmes that are broadcast available on BBC iPlayer?’ FAQ 👉 https://bbc.in/2m8ks6v.

BBC YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.


About This Source - BBC

The British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) is a public service broadcaster established under a Royal Charter, which operates under its Agreement with the UK’s Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport. Its work is funded principally by an annual television licence fee which is charged to all British households, companies, and organisations using any type of equipment to receive or record live television broadcasts and iPlayer catch-up. Around a quarter of BBC’s revenue comes from its commercial subsidiary BBC Studios (formerly BBC Worldwide), which sells BBC programmes and services internationally.

Recent from BBC:

Alfie Solomons’ Best Moments 🎩 Peaky Blinders – BBC

Category: Entertainment

Suranne Jones and Sophie Rundle play Mrs and Mrs 👰‍♀️💕👰‍♀️ Gentleman Jack – BBC

Category: Entertainment

The Thirteenth Doctor’s final adventure – Doctor Who: Centenary Special Teaser Trailer – BBC

Category: Entertainment

In This Story: Wim Hof

Wim Hof is a wellness guru who regularly appears on UK television on ITV shows, most frequently on This Morning on ITV1.

5 Recent Items: Wim Hof

Holly’s New Work Husband & Comedy Favourite Lee Mack On ‘Freeze The Fear With Wim Hof’ |This Morning

Category: Entertainment

HILARIOUS Celebrity Ice Box Challenge 🥶 Freeze the Fear with Wim Hof – BBC

Category: Entertainment

Dr. Jack Feldman: Breathing for Mental & Physical Health & Performance | Huberman Lab Podcast #54

Category: Opinion

The Iceman, Wim Hof, On The Benefits Of The Cold & Dermot Steps Up To Take The Plunge | This Morning

Category: Entertainment

Wim Hof: The Ice Man On MAINSTREAM LIES

Category: Opinion

Leave a Comment

We don't require your email address, or your name, for anyone to leave a comment. If you do add an email address, you may be notified if there are replies to your comment - we won't use it for any other purpose. Please make respectful comments, which add value, and avoid personal attacks on others. Links are not allowed in comments - 99% of spam comments, attempt to post links. Please describe where people may find additional information - for example "visit the UN website" or "search Google for..." rather than posting a link. Comments failing to adhere to these guidelines will not be published.
Posting....