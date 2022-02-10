Wayne Rooney Interview with Ben Shephard on GMB

Former England, Man Utd and Everton playing legend, Wayne Rooney, did a heartfelt interview with Ben Shephard on Good Morning Britain, speaking of his personal struggles throughout his playing career.

Rooney was talking to Ben Shephard ahead of the release of a new documentary about the player’s life, and struggles with alcohol and mental health throughout his playing career.

The documentary Rooney will be released on Amazon Prime.

