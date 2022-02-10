Exclusive: Wayne Rooney On His Alcohol Battle, Press Intrusion & His Time Managing Derby | GMB

by

Wayne Rooney Interview with Ben Shephard on GMB

Former England, Man Utd and Everton playing legend, Wayne Rooney, did a heartfelt interview with Ben Shephard on Good Morning Britain, speaking of his personal struggles throughout his playing career.

Rooney was talking to Ben Shephard ahead of the release of a new documentary about the player’s life, and struggles with alcohol and mental health throughout his playing career.

The documentary Rooney will be released on Amazon Prime.

Good Morning Britain published this video item, entitled “Exclusive: Wayne Rooney On His Alcohol Battle, Press Intrusion & His Time Managing Derby | GMB” – below is their description.

Ben Shephard sat down with footballer Wayne Rooney in an exclusive interview to discuss his struggle with Alcohol, dealing with press intrusion and his time managing Derby

Broadcast on 10/02/22

Good Morning Britain YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.


About This Source - Good Morning Britain

The video item above is from Good Morning Britain (GMB). GMB is a morning news and entertainment show which is aired on ITV1 in the UK on weekday mornings.

