The Kelly Clarkson Show published this video item, entitled “‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’ Star Ke Huy Quan Trained For Weeks To Master Fanny Pack Scene” – below is their description.

Ke Huy Quan dishes on his return to acting after a 20-year hiatus for his new film “Everything Everywhere All At Once,” working with the “queen of martial arts” Michelle Yeoh, and training for weeks at home to master his big fanny pack action scene. Ke Huy also dishes on being cast for “The Goonies” by Steven Spielberg without an audition, and taking home his iconic Data jacket. #KellyClarksonShow #KeHuyQuan Subscribe to The Kelly Clarkson Show: https://bit.ly/2OtOpf8 FOLLOW US Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kellyclarksonshow/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/KellyClarksonTV Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/KellyClarksonShow/ For even more fun stuff, visit https://www.kellyclarksonshow.com/ The Kelly Clarkson Show is the uplifting daytime destination for humor and connection featuring Emmy-winning talk show, Grammy-winning artist and America’s original idol, Kelly Clarkson. The Kelly Clarkson Show YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.