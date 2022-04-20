‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’ Star Ke Huy Quan Trained For Weeks To Master Fanny Pack Scene

by

The Kelly Clarkson Show published this video item, entitled “‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’ Star Ke Huy Quan Trained For Weeks To Master Fanny Pack Scene” – below is their description.

Ke Huy Quan dishes on his return to acting after a 20-year hiatus for his new film “Everything Everywhere All At Once,” working with the “queen of martial arts” Michelle Yeoh, and training for weeks at home to master his big fanny pack action scene. Ke Huy also dishes on being cast for “The Goonies” by Steven Spielberg without an audition, and taking home his iconic Data jacket.

#KellyClarksonShow #KeHuyQuan

Subscribe to The Kelly Clarkson Show: https://bit.ly/2OtOpf8

FOLLOW US

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kellyclarksonshow/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/KellyClarksonTV

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/KellyClarksonShow/

For even more fun stuff, visit https://www.kellyclarksonshow.com/

The Kelly Clarkson Show is the uplifting daytime destination for humor and connection featuring Emmy-winning talk show, Grammy-winning artist and America’s original idol, Kelly Clarkson.

The Kelly Clarkson Show YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.


About This Source - The Kelly Clarkson Show

The Kelly Clarkson Show is an American daytime television variety talk show hosted by American singer Kelly Clarkson. The show also features segments about “everyday people”. Produced and distributed by NBCUniversal Syndication Studios, it premiered on September 9, 2019, in first-run syndication. The show has earned six Daytime Emmy Awards, including Outstanding Talk Show Entertainment, as well as Clarkson winning Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Host in 2020 and 2021.

Recent from The Kelly Clarkson Show:

Jenna Bush Hager & Barbara Bush Vs. Kelly Clarkson: ‘80s Pop Culture Trivia

Category: Entertainment

Utah Woman Goes Viral For Crafting Miniature Replicas Of Every Book She Reads

Category: Entertainment, Mergers & Acquisitions

Josh Brolin On Having Kids After 50 & Getting Mistaken For Grandpa

Category: Entertainment

In This Story: Steven Spielberg

Steven Allan Spielberg is an American film director, producer, and screenwriter. He is considered one of the founding pioneers of the New Hollywood era and one of the most popular directors and producers in film history.

4 Recent Items: Steven Spielberg

Ben Stiller on Gory Home Movies and Embarrassing Himself in Front of Steven Spielberg

Category: Entertainment

Ariana DeBose Oscars 2022 Red Carpet Interview

Category: Television

Oscar Nominee Ariana DeBose Shares Pep Talk From ‘West Side Story’ OG Rita Moreno

Category: Entertainment, Mergers & Acquisitions

A History of Halo’s Hard-Fought Battle to TV

Category: Gaming, ICT & Consulting

Leave a Comment

We don't require your email address, or your name, for anyone to leave a comment. If you do add an email address, you may be notified if there are replies to your comment - we won't use it for any other purpose. Please make respectful comments, which add value, and avoid personal attacks on others. Links are not allowed in comments - 99% of spam comments, attempt to post links. Please describe where people may find additional information - for example "visit the UN website" or "search Google for..." rather than posting a link. Comments failing to adhere to these guidelines will not be published.
Posting....