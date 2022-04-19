Good Morning America published this video item, entitled “‘Euphoria’ star Sydney Sweeney shows off vintage car” – below is their description.
Actress Sydney Sweeney discusses her role in “Euphoria,” her love of cars and her partnership with eBay to reveal a line of re-concept cars at the NY Auto Parts Show.
SUBSCRIBE to GMA3’s YouTube page:
VISIT GMA’s homepage:
https://abc.com/shows/gma3-what-you-need-to-know
FOLLOW GMA3:
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/abcgma3
Twitter: https://twitter.com/abcgma3
Instagram: https://instagram.com/abcgma3Good Morning America YouTube Channel
Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.