TheEllenShow published this video item, entitled “Ellen & tWitch Are Ecstatic Over These Earth Day Giveaways!” – below is their description.
It’s Ellen’s last-ever Earth Day show and she gave away some incredible gifts that are great for the planet, including Kind Science, Vitafusion, Beyond Meat, and Schwinn!
#EarthDay #Ellen #TheEllenShow #EllenDeGeneres
Subscribe to The Ellen Show: https://ellen.tv/3D6Sewq
FOLLOW THE ELLEN SHOW
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/theellenshow/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ellentv/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/TheEllenShow
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@ellendegeneres
Website: https://www.ellentube.com/
The place for laughs, joy, stars, surprises, and everything Ellen.
Ellen & tWitch Are Ecstatic Over These Earth Day Giveaways!
Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.