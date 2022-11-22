The Daily Show with Trevor Noah published this video item, entitled “Ed Helms – “Rutherford Falls” | The Daily Show” – below is their description.

Actor and producer Ed Helms discusses the success of working with one of the largest Native American writing rooms on "Rutherford Falls," how it feels to be back in The Daily Show studio, and his anything-goes approach to comedy.

