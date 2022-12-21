The Kelly Clarkson Show published this video item, entitled “Dolly Parton Wrote ‘Two Doors Down’ Over Fried Clams FOMO” – below is their description.

"I was just in there feeling sorry for myself, because they were eating fried clams and I wasn't." Dolly Parton shares the hilarious story of how going on a diet while on tour inspired her to write "Two Doors Down."

