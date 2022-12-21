Dolly Parton Wrote ‘Two Doors Down’ Over Fried Clams FOMO

by
Dolly parton wrote 'two doors down' over fried clams fomo

The Kelly Clarkson Show published this video item, entitled “Dolly Parton Wrote ‘Two Doors Down’ Over Fried Clams FOMO” – below is their description.

“I was just in there feeling sorry for myself, because they were eating fried clams and I wasn’t.” Dolly Parton shares the hilarious story of how going on a diet while on tour inspired her to write “Two Doors Down.”

#KellyClarksonShow #DollyParton

Subscribe to The Kelly Clarkson Show: https://bit.ly/2OtOpf8

FOLLOW US

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kellyclarksonshow/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/KellyClarksonTV

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/KellyClarksonShow/

For even more fun stuff, visit https://www.kellyclarksonshow.com/

The Kelly Clarkson Show is the uplifting daytime destination for humor and connection featuring Emmy-winning talk show, Grammy-winning artist and America’s original idol, Kelly Clarkson.

The Kelly Clarkson Show YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.


About This Source - The Kelly Clarkson Show

The Kelly Clarkson Show is an American daytime television variety talk show hosted by American singer Kelly Clarkson. The show also features segments about “everyday people”. Produced and distributed by NBCUniversal Syndication Studios, it premiered on September 9, 2019, in first-run syndication. The show has earned six Daytime Emmy Awards, including Outstanding Talk Show Entertainment, as well as Clarkson winning Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Host in 2020 and 2021.

Recent from The Kelly Clarkson Show:

Kelly Clarkson Show Best Of Social 2022

Category: Entertainment

Chelsea Handler Reacts To Throwback New Jersey Beauty Pageant Photo

Category: Entertainment

Tim Allen Dishes On Annual ‘Toy Story’ Lunch With Tom Hanks: ‘We’re Like Two Older Women’

Category: Entertainment

In This Story: Dolly Parton

Dolly Rebecca Parton is an American singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, actress, author, businesswoman, and humanitarian, known primarily for her work in country music. After achieving success as a songwriter for others, Parton made her album debut in 1967 with Hello, I’m Dolly.

3 Recent Items: Dolly Parton

Some Universities Are Blocking Access To TikTok Over Campus Wi-Fi

Category: Media, Mergers & Acquisitions, News

Whitney Houston 10 Years After Death: Biggest Life and Career Moments

Category: Entertainment

Dolly Parton & Kelly Clarkson Perform Impromptu Duet Of ‘I Will Always Love You’

Category: Entertainment, Mergers & Acquisitions

Leave a Comment

We don't require your email address, or your name, for anyone to leave a comment. If you do add an email address, you may be notified if there are replies to your comment - we won't use it for any other purpose. Please make respectful comments, which add value, and avoid personal attacks on others. Links are not allowed in comments - 99% of spam comments, attempt to post links. Please describe where people may find additional information - for example "visit the UN website" or "search Google for..." rather than posting a link. Comments failing to adhere to these guidelines will not be published.