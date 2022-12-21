The Kelly Clarkson Show published this video item, entitled “Dolly Parton Teases New Rock Album” – below is their description.

Dolly Parton opens up about being inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, and explains why she was confused that they would honor a country singer. Dolly also dishes on writing her rock ‘n roll song “Rockin’ It” for the ceremony, and teases her upcoming rock album. Tune in today for more fun with Dolly Parton! #KellyClarksonShow #DollyParton Subscribe to The Kelly Clarkson Show: https://bit.ly/2OtOpf8 FOLLOW US Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kellyclarksonshow/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/KellyClarksonTV Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/KellyClarksonShow/ For even more fun stuff, visit https://www.kellyclarksonshow.com/ The Kelly Clarkson Show is the uplifting daytime destination for humor and connection featuring Emmy-winning talk show, Grammy-winning artist and America’s original idol, Kelly Clarkson. The Kelly Clarkson Show YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.