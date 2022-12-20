The Kelly Clarkson Show published this video item, entitled “Dolly Parton Reveals Secret Pig Latin Diss On ‘The Friendliest Enemy'” – below is their description.

"I just love that you can burn someone, and they don't even know what's happening." Dolly Parton dishes on her fascination with Pig Latin growing up, and reveals the background vocals that her sisters sang in Pig Latin on "The Friendliest Enemy" were a well-disguised diss.

