The Kelly Clarkson Show published this video item, entitled “Dolly Parton & Kelly Clarkson Perform Impromptu Duet Of ‘I Will Always Love You'” – below is their description.

“I honestly thought I was going to wreck!” Dolly Parton reminisces about hearing Whitney Houston’s rendition of “I Will Always Love You” for the first time on the radio while driving, and shares her emotional reaction to Kelly’s cover of the song at the Academy Of Country Music Awards, saying, “Whitney would have been so proud of you.” Dolly also performs an impromptu duet of the song with Kelly! Tune in today for a full hour and a special Kellyoke duet with Dolly Parton. #KellyClarksonShow #DollyParton Subscribe to The Kelly Clarkson Show: https://bit.ly/2OtOpf8 FOLLOW US Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kellyclarksonshow/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/KellyClarksonTV Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/KellyClarksonShow/ For even more fun stuff, visit https://www.kellyclarksonshow.com/ The Kelly Clarkson Show is the uplifting daytime destination for humor and connection featuring Emmy-winning talk show, Grammy-winning artist and America’s original idol, Kelly Clarkson. The Kelly Clarkson Show YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.