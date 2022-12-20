The Kelly Clarkson Show published this video item, entitled “Dolly Parton Has A Secret Song Buried In A Time Capsule & She Wants To Dig It Up” – below is their description.

Alert! This is not a drill! Dolly Parton reveals she has a secret song buried in a time capsule at Dollywood, and it's driving her crazy not to dig it up before its reveal in 20+ years! Tune in today for more never-before-seen moments with Dolly Parton.

