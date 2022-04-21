DeSantis and Cruz Attack Disney; Lawsuit Seeks to Bar Greene from Ballot: A Closer Look

by

Late Night with Seth Meyers published this video item, entitled “DeSantis and Cruz Attack Disney; Lawsuit Seeks to Bar Greene from Ballot: A Closer Look” – below is their description.

Seth takes a closer look at Republicans waging war on Disney while a lawsuit seeks to keep Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene off the ballot for her attempt to help overthrow the 2020 election.

Late Night with Seth Meyers is supporting God’s Love We Deliver to help those in need during the COVID-19 pandemic. God’s Love We Deliver is a New York City-based organization that for over 30 years has provided personalized meals and nutrition counseling, free of charge, to those living with severe illnesses. With the help of 17,000 volunteers, God’s Love We Deliver provides over 2 million free meals each year to thousands of New York’s most vulnerable. Click the button on the above/below to donate or visit www.glwd.org.

Late Night with Seth Meyers.

Late Night with Seth Meyers YouTube Channel

About This Source - Late Night with Seth Meyers

Late Night with Seth Meyers on YouTube features A-list celebrity guests, memorable comedy, and topical monologue jokes. Airing weeknights at 12:37am ET/PT, it is the fourth iteration of NBC’s Late Night franchise.

Following the Covid-19 Pandemic, Meyers returned to a reworked studio without live audience on September 8, 2020. On February 26, 2021, NBC renewed Meyers’ contract to remain as host through 2025.

In This Story: COVID-19

Covid-19 is the official WHO name given to the novel coronavirus which broke out in late 2019 and began to spread in the early months of 2020.

Symptoms of coronavirus

The main symptoms of coronavirus are:

  • a persistent new cough (non productive, dry)
  • a high temperature (e.g. head feels warm to the touch)
  • shortness of breath (if this is abnormal for the individual, or increased)

In This Story: Disney

The Walt Disney Company, DIS (NYSE), is an American diversified multinational mass media and entertainment conglomerate headquartered at the Walt Disney Studios complex in Burbank, California.

In This Story: Marjorie Taylor Greene

Marjorie Taylor Greene is an American politician, and U.S. Representative for Georgia’s 14th congressional district. She has previously expressed support for the far-right QAnon conspiracy theory in Facebook videos, but has since distanced herself from these views.

In This Story: New York

New York is a state in the northeastern U.S., known for New York City and towering Niagara Falls. NYC’s island of Manhattan is home to the Empire State Building, Times Square and Central Park. The Brooklyn Bridge connects Manhattan with the borough of Brooklyn. The iconic Statue of Liberty stands in New York Harbor. To the east, Long Island has beaches, the Montauk Lighthouse, the ritzy Hamptons and Fire Island.

In This Story: New York City

New York City (NYC) is located in the U.S. state of New York. The city is the center of the New York metropolitan area, the largest metropolitan area in the world with approximately 23 million people in its combined statistical area.

New York City has been described as the cultural, financial, and media capital of the world, hosting the headquarters of the United Nations, as well as the New York Stock Exchange.

In This Story: Republicans

The Republican Party, sometimes also referred to as the GOP (Grand Old Party), is one of the two major contemporary political parties in the United States, along with its main, historic rival, the Democratic Party.

It was founded on 20th March 1854 and has its contemporary headquarters in Washington, D.C., United States. The present leadership is Ronna McDaniel (chairwoman).

