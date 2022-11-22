‘Corn kid’ helps donate 50,000 cans of corn to people in need this Thanksgiving

by
'corn kid' helps donate 50,000 cans of corn to people in need this thanksgiving

Good Morning America published this video item, entitled “‘Corn kid’ helps donate 50,000 cans of corn to people in need this Thanksgiving” – below is their description.

Seven-year-old Tariq joined forces with Green Giant to deliver his favorite vegetable to those in need.

SUBSCRIBE to GMA’s YouTube page:

https://bit.ly/2Zq0dU5

SIGN UP to get the daily GMA Wake-Up Newsletter:

https://gma.abc/2Vzcd5j

VISIT GMA’s homepage:

https://www.goodmorningamerica.com

FOLLOW GMA:

TikTok: https://tiktok.com/@gma

Instagram: https://instagram.com/GoodMorningAmerica

Facebook: https://facebook.com/GoodMorningAmerica

Twitter: https://twitter.com/gma

#gma #cornkid #donate #thanksgiving

Good Morning America YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.


About This Source - Good Morning America

Co-anchors report the morning’s top headlines from a set in Times Square. The show features a combination of breaking news, interviews, in-depth reporting and weather.

Recent from Good Morning America:

Elon Musk sparks concern from Twitter users and advertisers

Category: Entertainment

Binge This: ‘Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery’

Category: Entertainment

New details in the death of Shanquella Robinson

Category: Entertainment

In This Story: Good Morning America

Good Morning America (often abbreviated to GMA) is an American morning television program which is broadcast on ABC. It debuted on November 3, 1975.

2 Recent Items: Good Morning America

Elon Musk sparks concern from Twitter users and advertisers

Category: Entertainment

Binge This: ‘Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery’

Category: Entertainment

In This Story: Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving is best known as a holiday celebrated in the United States on the fourth Thursday of November every year, usually through feasting, parades and travel to see family and friends, though celebrations were scaled back during the 2020 coronavirus pandemic.

The roots of the modern celebration lie in settlers celebrating their arrival in the Americas in the early 1600’s. It has been a public holiday since 1941 due to federal legislation, an annual tradition in the United States by presidential proclamation since 1863 and by state legislation since the Founding Fathers of the United States.

Traditionally, Thanksgiving has been a celebration of the blessings of the year, including the harvest. What Americans call the “Holiday Season” generally begins with Thanksgiving. The first day after Thanksgiving Day—Black Friday—marks the start of the Christmas shopping season.

4 Recent Items: Thanksgiving

#Grandma And Stranger She Texted Will Spend Their 7th #Thanksgiving Together

Category: Media, News

Jason Chaffetz: Joe Biden is just struggling to get by #shorts

Category: News

Around 166 Million Black Friday Shoppers Expected Amid Inflation

Category: News

Hallie Jackson NOW – Nov. 25 | NBC News NOW

Category: News

In This Story: TikTok

TikTok, known in China as Douyin, is a Chinese video-sharing social networking service owned by ByteDance, a Beijing-based Internet technology company founded in 2012 by Zhang Yiming. It is used to create short music, lip-sync, dance, comedy and talent videos of 3 to 15 seconds, and short looping videos of 3 to 60 seconds.

ByteDance first launched Douyin for the Chinese market in September 2016. Later, TikTok was launched in 2017 for iOS and Android in most markets outside of mainland China; however, it only became available worldwide, including the United States, after merging with another Chinese social media service Musical.ly on 2 August 2018.

Download #Ad

3 Recent Items: TikTok

Shrewsbury Town v Peterborough United | Key Moments | Second Round | Emirates FA Cup 2022-23

Category: FA Cup

Hartlepool United v Harrogate Town | Key Moments | Second Round | Emirates FA Cup 2022-23

Category: FA Cup

Sheffield Wednesday v Mansfield Town | Key Moments | Second Round | Emirates FA Cup 2022-23

Category: FA Cup

Leave a Comment

We don't require your email address, or your name, for anyone to leave a comment. If you do add an email address, you may be notified if there are replies to your comment - we won't use it for any other purpose. Please make respectful comments, which add value, and avoid personal attacks on others. Links are not allowed in comments - 99% of spam comments, attempt to post links. Please describe where people may find additional information - for example "visit the UN website" or "search Google for..." rather than posting a link. Comments failing to adhere to these guidelines will not be published.