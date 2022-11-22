Christina Jackson Praises ‘Black Love’ In New Movie ‘Devotion’

by
The Kelly Clarkson Show published this video item, entitled “Christina Jackson Praises ‘Black Love’ In New Movie ‘Devotion'” – below is their description.

Christina Jackson dishes on portraying the wife of the first Black naval aviator Jesse L. Brown in the new Korean War film “Devotion,” and shares how the film is a beautiful example of Black love amidst the adversity in the 1950s. Christina also dishes on her solo Europe trip to celebrate her 35th birthday, and how her drama club teacher in New Jersey fostered her love of acting.

Black Love

Black Love is a documentary, now in its fourth season, which first aired in 2017. It is carried by Oprah Winfrey Network, who describe the series as "Real couples open up about the joys, challenges and realities of love, marriage and romance in the black community."

New Jersey

New Jersey is a northeastern U.S. state with some 130 miles of Atlantic coast. Jersey City, across the Hudson River from Lower Manhattan, is the site of Liberty State Park, where ferries embark for nearby Ellis Island, with its historic Immigration Museum, and the iconic Statue of Liberty. The Jersey Shore includes notable resort towns like historic Asbury Park and Cape May, with its preserved Victorian buildings.

