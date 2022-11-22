The Kelly Clarkson Show published this video item, entitled “Christina Jackson Praises ‘Black Love’ In New Movie ‘Devotion'” – below is their description.

Christina Jackson dishes on portraying the wife of the first Black naval aviator Jesse L. Brown in the new Korean War film "Devotion," and shares how the film is a beautiful example of Black love amidst the adversity in the 1950s. Christina also dishes on her solo Europe trip to celebrate her 35th birthday, and how her drama club teacher in New Jersey fostered her love of acting.

