Chord Overstreet on Lindsay Lohan’s Hollywood Return (Exclusive)

by
Entertainment Tonight published this video item, entitled “Chord Overstreet on Lindsay Lohan’s Hollywood Return (Exclusive)” – below is their description.

‘Glee’ alum Chord Overstreet is back on the small screen with AppleTV+’s ‘Acapulco’ and the new Netflix rom-com, ‘Falling for Christmas,’ which marks Lindsay Lohan’s return to acting! The actor shares what it was like working with LiLo on her first project in years, plus spills on his new music. His single, ‘Sleepwalking in the Rain,’ is out now. Chord also discusses his relationship with girlfriend Camelia Somers, who happens to be Suzanne Somers’ granddaughter! New episodes of ‘Acapaulco’ debut Fridays on AppleTV+, while ‘Falling for Christmas’ is set to hit Netflix on Nov. 10.

Entertainment Tonight YouTube Channel

About This Source - Entertainment Tonight

Entertainment Tonight is an American first-run syndicated news broadcasting newsmagazine program that is distributed by CBS Media Ventures throughout the United States and owned by ViacomCBS Streaming.

