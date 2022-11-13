Entertainment Tonight published this video item, entitled “Chord Overstreet on Lindsay Lohan’s Hollywood Return (Exclusive)” – below is their description.

‘Glee’ alum Chord Overstreet is back on the small screen with AppleTV+’s ‘Acapulco’ and the new Netflix rom-com, ‘Falling for Christmas,’ which marks Lindsay Lohan’s return to acting! The actor shares what it was like working with LiLo on her first project in years, plus spills on his new music. His single, ‘Sleepwalking in the Rain,’ is out now. Chord also discusses his relationship with girlfriend Camelia Somers, who happens to be Suzanne Somers’ granddaughter! New episodes of ‘Acapaulco’ debut Fridays on AppleTV+, while ‘Falling for Christmas’ is set to hit Netflix on Nov. 10.

